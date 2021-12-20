A Forensic Look at John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s Relationship Timeline

On Friday, it was announced that Olivia Munn had given birth to her and John Mulaney’s baby on November 24. It’s a boy! He’s also a Sagittarius with a Virgo dad and a Cancer mom, so I’m sure they’ll all have fun with that. This baby has been the source of much speculation, as people have tried to parse out the timeline of — in no particular order — Mulaney getting out of rehab, divorcing his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, meeting Munn, and then knocking her up. In order to clear up any confusion, we here at Gawker have created a thorough timeline of the relationship that taught all of you what “parasocial” means.

October 2020: Mulaney Gets Out of Rehab, Moves Out

Earlier this year on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney said, “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, I host Saturday Night Live on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show.”

Late December 2020: Mulaney Goes Back to Rehab

Following an intervention that included friends like Meyers, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Nick Kroll, Mulaney went back to rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse, this time for a two-month stint. Munn sent Mulaney her support via Twitter, writing, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

February 2021: Mulaney Leaves Rehab, Asks Tendler for a Divorce

Following his second stay in rehab, Mulaney asks Tendler for a divorce after six years of marriage, which does not become public until three months later. Also around this time, Mulaney meets Munn “at church in Los Angeles,” which we will politely assume to mean their Twitter DMs. Assuming that Munn did not deliver early and carried their baby for a full nine months, this is also when she gets pregnant.

May 10, 2021: Shit Hits the Fan

Mulaney and Tendler announce that they are getting divorced. Sources tell Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months prior. A rep for the comedian tells the tabloid, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.” Tendler has a more emotional comment, saying via spokesperson, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage… I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

May 13, 2021: More Shit Hits a Fan That’s Spinning Even Faster

The couple’s favorite mouthpiece, People, reports that Mulaney and Munn are dating, which sends the people who have projected some kind of Leave It to Beaver morality onto Mulaney into a tailspin.

May 20, 2021: Tendler Takes to Instagram

Tendler starts posting weird shit to Instagram, including an image of her alone at a dining table titled “Dinner in March.”These photos become a series entitled “Rooms in the First House,” which she has been selling as prints at art fairs in Los Angeles and New York. As you can see in this TikTok if you flip your phone around, an unframed, signed print will run you $5,000.

June 26, 2021: Munnlaney Goes Public

In a People exclusive that only the highest-paid publicists could orchestrate, Mulaney and Munn are seen out in public for the first time enjoying milkshakes and onion rings together and looking very smiley. Note that Munn is seen in this photo sitting down and wearing a baggy shirt, obfuscating a growing belly (she was likely about four months along).

September 4, 2021: Munn Steps Out in Sweatpants

Munn is papped in a parking garage looking… voluptuous. The resulting Gawker post, “Is Olivia Munn Pregnant?” proves to be an SEO juggernaut.

September 8, 2021: Mulaney on Meyers

Mulaney goes on pal Seth Meyers’s late night show to catch everyone up on the past year of his life. He confirms that he’s going to be a dad, he talks about rehab, and shares that he was late to his own intervention because he was high and wanted to get a haircut at 30 Rock. “I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he says. “Is he talking about me,” I wonder, before he clarifies that he’s talking about Olivia Munn, not myself, Olivia Colman, or Olivia Newton-John.

September 10, 2021: Munn Feels “Good”

Munn speaks about the pregnancy for the first time to Access, saying, “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force.” She also adds that her dogs do not know she is pregnant, “I’ve actually been really surprised. People tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care. They have no idea what’s happening.”

September 18, 2021: Munn Debuts Bump on Instagram

While doing spon for Petco on her Instagram Story, Munn showed off her late-term bump on her own late-term terms for the first time.

October 29, 2021: Munn Says the Baby Will Be “Tall”

Second only to People, Late Night with Seth Meyers is the favorite for venue for this couple to share all their personal information. Munn goes on the show and tells Meyers that she has a friend who is very good at guessing the future heights of babies. After telling said friend that she is 5'5'' and Mulaney is 6', the friend apparently said “Hmm, the baby will be 6 feet tall.” I imagine she would have been burned at the stake for this kind of witchcraft back in the 17th century.

November 16, 2021: Munn Decides to Not “Play the Game”

The couple had been quiet for a few months before Munn did an interview with the LA Times in which she gushed about pregnancy and Mulaney. This is what she calls “not playing the game.”

November 24, 2021: Baby Born

The baby is born.

December 17, 2021

The baby’s birth is announced. Were the publicists hoping to confuse people by delaying the announcement? Who can say for sure, but we know these publicists love to fudge up the truth!

