Joe Rogan: Scared of Eggshells?

This is so sad. Joe Rogan, who has done nothing but selflessly talk about his ability to suck his own dick while spreading misinformation and saying the N-word, is threatening to leave his $200 million deal at Spotify if he has to adjust his behavior. I knew our society was crumbling under the unbearable weight of comedian disrespect and censorship … but this?

“I will quit,” Rogan said in conversation with MMA fighter Josh Barnett on a recent episode of his podcast. “If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, fuck that!”

Of course, we hate to imagine a world in which people being paid $200 million to do a podcast have to walk on any sort of shells, let alone egg. And yet.

Rogan lamented, too, that he has been picked apart by the public for “every little thing” (saying the N-word repeatedly). The snowflakes have come for him, indeed, and they are melting on his face in a pattern that may mimic tear drops; their devious ploy. He concluded that if his show is forced to become “something different,” he will quit.

Not since Brandi Glanville was told by her podcast producer to stop cursing and talking about fucking so much, so she could get advertisers, have we been so disheartened about the state of free speech in the world of podcasting and reality TV personalities. It is a slippery slope, my friends. Next thing you know, you’re going to be asked to mind your p’s and q’s. And what recourse will you have then?