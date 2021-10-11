Joe Biden Went to Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Meghan King’s Wedding

Remember Meghan O’Toole King from The Real Housewives of Orange County? She was on seasons 10, 11, and 12? To refresh your memory: She was married to former baseball player Jim Edmonds (14 years her senior) and Vicki Gunvalson (always screaming) predicted they would divorce in five years. Well, they divorced in five years, and now she’s married again, and Joe Biden was at the wedding. So who’s got “nine in a bowl” now (Shannon’s tagline, referring to lemons)? Meghan!

On Monday, Meghan married Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens, who is not a former sports person and who is instead a Los Angeles-based attorney. According to the White House, via People, Joe Biden and Jill Biden made a stop at the "small family wedding" at Owens's parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, after spending the weekend in Delaware.

“Our wedding was about two things for us," Meghan told Brides. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married." “Oh but if there was a third thing,” she maybe added in a quiet voice, “it would be how Joe Biden was there.”

That’s so nice for Meghan. We liked her. She was always trying too hard to get Jim Edmonds’s teen daughter to do her chores and homework. The daughter was never particularly respectful of her, but what are you gonna do.