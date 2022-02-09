J.Lo Wears a Tiny Wedding Dress and Ben Affleck Looks Dead at 'Marry Me' Premiere

Last night, Ben Affleck joined Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of her new marriage-themed rom-com Marry Me in Los Angeles. Lopez wore a white lace mini dress, and Affleck wore an overcoat and the face we have come to expect from him. The premiere’s white carpet and soft romantic lighting made it the perfect place to announce an engagement or launch into a surprise wedding, but Bennifer did neither. Tick tock, Ben.

Still, J.Lo told reporters she was having a good time posing next to her 49-year-old boyfriend while wearing a wedding dress and no ring. “It's a great date night,” she “gushed” to Entertainment Tonight. “We're super happy. What can I tell you? We're just having a good time.”

People noted that the couple shared “a sweet kiss and a hug” while posing for photos, and that “their affection was clear.” Soon, it was time for bed.

Marry Me hits theaters on Thursday.