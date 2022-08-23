Lawsuit Against Horatio Sanz to Add Three More SNL Members as Defendants

Last year, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit against comedian and former SNL cast member Horatio Sanz. The suit alleged Sanz had “groomed” her from the age of 15, given her alcohol, and groped her non-consensually when she was 17. Today, Doe’s lawyers announced that they had proposed an amended complaint that adds three new defendants: Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, and Lorne Michaels.

The new complaint recounts the same claims as the first in greater detail — describing alleged incidents at afterparties, hosted by both Michaels and Morgan, and online exchanges with Fallon, who shared an office with Sanz and allegedly wrote Doe an email after they first met. Representatives for Fallon, Morgan, and Michaels did not immediately return our request for comment. In a statement announcing the filing, Doe’s attorney, Susan Crumiller of the Crumiller firm, wrote:

Sanz and his enablers lured Jane into their celebrity world and made her feel like a cool kid for drinking and partying with a bunch of famous grown-ups. Instead, they destroyed her life. Jane has spent the past two decades struggling with the repercussions of what they did to her; now it’s their turn.

She added, “We look forward to holding NBC, Sanz, and everyone else who enabled this disgusting behavior accountable when the GMVA lookback window opens in March.”

This refers to an amendment to New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Act, which allows gender-based violence victims to take civil action against “abusers and enablers.” The amendment included a two-year window for expired claims that opens on March 1, 2023, after which Doe’s claims will be addressed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.