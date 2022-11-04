Jewish Swifties Rejoice as Taylor Swift Adds Sunday Dates to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is a friend and ally to the Jewish people.

On Thursday, we reported that many Orthodox Jewish Swifties were feeling bad blood because nearly every date on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fell on Shabbat. Today, Swift rectified the situation by adding several Sunday dates to the tour, meaning that her Jewish fans will no longer have to make the agonizing choice between God and Mother.

While it hasn’t been updated yet, I’m sure that the more than 800 people who signed the Change.org petition entitled “Help Jewish Taylor Swift Fans who need Sunday tour dates!” are thrilled. One commenter wrote, “Don’t make me sin for you Taylor!!!!” They need not fear any longer.

In total, Swift added eight new shows. Most notably, she added a Sunday show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which was explicitly called for in the petition.

“I'm not in the business of telling anyone what to do, especially non-Jewish music stars,” Rabbi Jonathan Leener told me yesterday. “I do imagine it would've been nice for other fans, not just the Jewish ones, to have more diversity in the dates though.”

It turns out “nice” was an understatement.

“This is amazing and incredible,” Danielle Silverstone told me today. “This was probably already in the works, but a part of me hopes she did this for us… I wish there were a few more, since all the Jewish swifties will be trying for those Sunday and Thursday shows now, but this is FANTASTIC!”

We’re so thrilled for them. Shabbat shalom.