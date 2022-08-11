Jerry Seinfeld Is Annoying … Man, Shut Up

Jerry Seinfeld — seems like that guy sucks. I wouldn’t wanna party with him. Or I guess I wouldn’t wanna party with him unless it were a party where celebrities were handing out money, in which case I would (very much). Funny I should mention it, because a new Daily Beast interview with Lisa Kudrow, a saint, shows just how dangerous partying near Jerry Seinfeld can be …

“Did you all feel competitive with Seinfeld at the time?” asks Marlow Stern, of the Beast, regarding the early years of Friends. Kudrow says she did not, and graciously admits Friends’s second-season summer time slot, positioned after Seinfeld reruns, “exploded” the series in terms of viewership. She shared this anecdote:

“I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome.’ I said, ‘Why, thank you… what?’ And he said, ‘You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly right. Thank you.’”

“Ha-ha.” Annoying. Absolutely can’t stand this man. Show Lisa Kudrow respect or at least show her silence, awkward ass. Don’t come up to somebody at a party and be a jerk randomly. Trying to be funny without the help of Larry David. Lisa Kudrow’s just trying to enjoy the passed apps. She’s trying to have a champagne in peace.

Also not for nothing if this was during Friends’s second season, in 1995, it would have been when Seinfeld was dating a 19-year-old, whom he began seeing when she was 17. Was she there for this, I wonder? What’d she think? “Man … this guy sucks … being fuckin’ rude to goddamn Lisa Kurdow just randomly … but, well … he is rich.” That’s what I would be thinking. And, again not for nothing, I’d still happily accept a little bit of Jerry Seinfeld's money.

Don’t do this again, Jerry Seinfeld. You’re on notice.

Annoying.