Jeremy Renner: “I Don't Fuel Shit Fires”

Ah, the demon Jeremy Renner. We meet again. Your stinking flesh has boiled to the top of hell’s putrid publicity cauldron, this time to promote Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown, and with its rancid rise we must once again discuss your heinous misdeeds.

Unlike other notable quotes that have arisen from Renner’s voluntary participation in publicity — calling the only female Avenger in his film The Avengers: Age of Ultron “a slut,” or saying that assisting women in closing Hollywood’s gender pay gap is not his “job,” or revealing that his favorite swear word is “cunt” — the most recent is a bit, well, shittier.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Renner responded to a question about claims made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco. According to court documents obtained by TMZ in October 2019, Pacheco alleged that Renner, allegedly coked out and drunk, put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill both her and himself, before firing the gun into the ceiling of their home while their daughter was asleep. She also accused him of once biting their daughter and leaving a bruise. (This was after Pacheco, in 2014, alleged Renner was $50,000 behind in child support. That was settled after he agreed to pay $16,000 for support and $24,000 for Pacheco’s legal and accounting fees. In March 2020, the Marvel star requested his monthly child support payment amount be lowered due to the pandemic.) There’s more, but I think you get the idea.

So, yes; when speaking to Men’s Health, Renner responded to these allegations by choosing to not respond. “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense,” he said. “It only empowers it. If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel shit fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”

All right, dude. Did everyone get that? Jeremy Renner does not “fuel shit fires,” the phrasing and concept of which everyone is well aware. If you have any “shit fires” that need fueling, you’re going to have to ask another demonic, rancid villain to fuel them. This one cannot help you. He just doesn’t do it. He refuses to.