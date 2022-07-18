I Believe Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Be Married Forever

What a great weekend for those of us who believe in true love. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas, 20 years after their first engagement. Early reports of the nuptials came out Sunday afternoon, when TMZ obtained the couple’s marriage license. But anyone who has been paying attention to the couple for the last year knew that the real details would come whenever Lopez sat down at her computer and wrote the latest edition of her newsletter, On The JLo.

Sunday’s newsletter, fittingly titled “We Did It,” had everything you could ever want from a celebrity email. There were photos of Lopez in her dress, a video of Affleck in the bathroom of the Little White Wedding Chapel, and Lopez’s firsthand account of the occasion, which she typed herself.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” the Marry Me star wrote. “In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” Imagine you’re in line to get eloped and Jennifer Lopez starts chatting you up about your relationship. I think legally you cannot get divorced at that point.

I might be one of the few people who think that this relationship will last until one of them dies. When they were first spotted together again last year, I was sure it was just a PR stunt to help Lopez recover from her messy breakup with Alex Rodriguez. But here I am, over a year later, completely convinced that these two are the only real bitches in Hollywood.

Lopez closed her newsletter by writing, “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’” First of all, “they” as in The Beatles? But more importantly, in the best execution of celebrity candor in recent memory, she has convinced me that “they” are right and that she and Affleck have love in abundance. If this whole thing crashes and burns (i.e. Ben cheats), Lopez and I will both have egg on our faces, but at least those four other couples who were also getting hitched will have a really good story.