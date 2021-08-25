Is This What Counts as “Matching” Outfits Now?
According to many media outlets, yes
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have ceaselessly captivated the public with their antics since their conscious recoupling in July, wore “matching outfits” yesterday to the mall. I know this because several news outlets told me so:
- Elle: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Matched For A Mall Date
- TMZ: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wearing Matching Outfits For Shopping Trip
- Metro: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck coordinate to perfection in matching outfits as they go clothes shopping together
- Fox News: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share a laugh as they rock matching outfits while shopping in LA
- The Zoe Report: A New Development For Bennifer 2.0 — They Now Wear Matching Outfits
- Harper’s Bazaar: J.Lo and Ben Affleck Coordinate in Sleek Black Ensembles for a Shopping Date
- OK!: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Rock Matching Outfits One Day After 'Batman' Star Was Spotted Engagement Ring Shopping
- Polish News: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share fun as they rock matching outfits whereas purchasing in LA
I do have a question, though, which is: Is this what passes for “matching” nowadays? I’ll be the first to admit I’m no fashion expert, despite having watched nearly every fashion competition reality show available on major streaming platforms. But do two people wearing black (one of the most common colors of clothing) shirts really amount to a “coordinated” effort? I guess they’re both wearing sunglasses, too, but to be fair it’s very sunny in LA and also the two pairs look nothing alike.
Perhaps I should be less hard on these two matchy-matchy lovebirds and embrace the idea that, per Highsnobiety, “their couple style just went supernova.”
For now, I’ll leave the fashion commentary to the professionals. Although, come to think of it, I might be more qualified than I appear. In fact, by these publications’ logic, it seems I’m matching with Bennifer, too: