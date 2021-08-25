Is This What Counts as “Matching” Outfits Now?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have ceaselessly captivated the public with their antics since their conscious recoupling in July, wore “matching outfits” yesterday to the mall. I know this because several news outlets told me so:

I do have a question, though, which is: Is this what passes for “matching” nowadays? I’ll be the first to admit I’m no fashion expert, despite having watched nearly every fashion competition reality show available on major streaming platforms. But do two people wearing black (one of the most common colors of clothing) shirts really amount to a “coordinated” effort? I guess they’re both wearing sunglasses, too, but to be fair it’s very sunny in LA and also the two pairs look nothing alike.

Perhaps I should be less hard on these two matchy-matchy lovebirds and embrace the idea that, per Highsnobiety, “their couple style just went supernova.”

For now, I’ll leave the fashion commentary to the professionals. Although, come to think of it, I might be more qualified than I appear. In fact, by these publications’ logic, it seems I’m matching with Bennifer, too: