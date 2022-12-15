Are These the Most Depressing Christmas Decorations In America?

Sweater guru Jenni Kayne recently invited Architectural Digest in her Los Angeles home for a Christmas tour TikTok. Hello Jenni, and thank you for welcoming us.

She says her aesthetic is “simple and serene.” More like simply insane asylum! Look at this friggin tree.

It looks even worse from far away.

Kayne says she lets her children put “woodland ornaments” on it and that they have a lot of fun doing so. She loves how “organic and funky” it is, and so do the commenters, who rave, “It’s giving meh,” and “If seasonal depression was a decoration.”

Even though she’s a proponent of minimalism, Kayne has another tree to show off.

That little sad naked nubbin on top does not exactly scream good tidings. Kayne says she finds this tree “inviting” but that it also “reminds [her] of The Grinch.” She has less than two weeks to get her story straight.

And finally, some jolly fireplace accoutrement.

Wow, joyful. Thanks for inviting us into your home, Jenni. Can I leave now?