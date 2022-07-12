Shamazingly, Jen Shah Is Still Filming for ‘RHOSLC’ After Guilty Plea

Jen Shah entered a surprise guilty plea for wire fraud charges on Monday, a week ahead of her scheduled trial in Manhattan federal court. In the days before reversing her plea, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star toured the sights around New York City, filming with fellow cast members Heather Gay and Meredith Marks. If you were worried that might be the end of Shah’s storyline, now that she is facing what is likely to be at least some time in prison (she agreed not to appeal if she’s sentenced to 14 years or fewer), fear not. Shahmazingly, she will continue filming for the upcoming season.

"Producers don't want us to stop following it now," a source told People. "They'll keep filming with her as long as they can, just like they did with Teresa [Giudice]." (Teresa is another Real Housewife who went to jail.) "Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead guilty,” the source said, but they stressed that the case is "a very big part of Jen's story,” and as such they want to capture every moment of it possible, thank god.

Shah maintained her innocence until Monday, when she pleaded guilty to "wire fraud, offering services with little to no value" in a New York court. “We used interstate telephones and emails,” Shah told Judge Sidney H. Stein. “I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry," referring to the hundreds of elderly people she allegedly targeted for the long-running nationwide telemarketing scam in question.

Shah won’t be sentenced until Nov. 28, which leaves plenty of time during filming for a few more girls trips and at least one VIDA Tequila party. Obviously, though, they’ll have to update her tagline. Maybe something like: "One of the only things I'm guilty of … is being Shah-mazing. (The other is wire fraud.)”