Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, Reportedly Faces Up to 14 Years in Prison

In a surprise hearing a week ahead of her scheduled trial in Manhattan federal court, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Utah housewifer was arrested on-camera in March 2021, and was most recently seen sightseeing in New York City while filming for the show with fellow cast members Heather Gay and Meredith Marks. Her former assistant Stuart Smith was set to testify against her after changing his plea to guilty on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

Jen Shah herself faced only two counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the indictment, she is accused of having run a telemarketing scam that primarily preyed on the elderly from 2012 until her 2021 arrest. According to Page Six, because Shah pleaded guilty to her first count, the U.S. district attorney reportedly dropped the second (conspiracy to commit money laundering). According to ABC News, under her deal with prosecutors, Shah faces up to 14 years in prison and will have to pay millions of dollars in fines and restitution.

Well, damn. That Sha-sucks for her.