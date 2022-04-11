Jeffrey Epstein Only Person to Describe Prince Andrew as "Useful"

A complicated Buster Bluth-style image of the disgraced Prince Andrew is emerging in the wake of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and resulting $16 million payout to trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. He loves his teddies, his mum, and the army. But most importantly, he’s quite easily manipulated by his more cunning associates.

According to Tina Brown, celeb journalist whose forthcoming book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil reveals that Epstein considered Andrew a “useful idiot.”

In an excerpt from The Telegraph, Brown reveals that Andrew’s “overweening self-confidence and unchallenged ignorance” made him “an easy mark for con men and crooks.” Andrew and Epstein were photographed together just five months after he was released from a Florida jail for solicitation of minors, which Brown alludes made Andrew feel important. Ghislaine Maxwell introduced them and Brown called them the “Three Musketeers of Lust.”

Privately, though, Epstein told people Andrew was a “useful idiot”:

A senior royal, even if tainted, is always a potent magnet abroad. Epstein confided to a friend that he used to fly the Duke of York to obscure foreign markets, where governments were obliged to receive him, and Epstein went along as HRH’s investment adviser. With Andrew as frontman, Epstein could negotiate deals with these (often) shady players.

Epstein even attended an event at Lilibet Sr.’s Sandringham estate in June 2000 called the Queen’s Dance of the Decade. If only Andrew had stayed within the safe confines of Mum’s box step that night instead of catting around with Epstein at the cash bar, he might still have his HRH title. Such a git.