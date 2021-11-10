Jeff Bezos: I'm Actually a Member of the Pussy Posse

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and founding member of the Pussy Posse, was recently the subject of a viral moment. In a video clip taken at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez, girlfriend of diminutive villain Jeff Bezos, stood near each other. Quel scandale. Twitter was alight with people pointing out that ooh lala, they certainly are standing a bit close, which prompted Bezos to tweet a humiliating photo of himself hugging a “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop.” sign, with the caption, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.”

And, ha-ha-ha, of course we are all enjoying the laughter doled out to the wretched public by the god of capital. One might notice, though, that Leonardo DiCaprio did not actually participate in this public bit of fun. Mostly — one could say — it seemed like Jeff Bezos was just humiliating himself alone, in public. Are those guys even very close friends, like we all assumed?

Well, a Page Six “source” is here to set the record straight: they are best friends, yes.

“They’re really close friends and have been for a while,” the source told Page Six. They’ve actually gone on a “couple’s vacation” to Hawaii together, even, said this “source.” “[They find] common ground in the fight against climate change and their work in environmental activism.”

Well, well, well. Egg on our face then, hm? Here we thought Bezos was just some weird creepy dickhead glomming onto a red carpet run-in with a celebrity, but actually … huh, he seems to be more or less the newest member of DiCaprio’s Pussy Posse? Or, no, I misspoke; it’s more like he and DiCaprio are now co-captains of the Pussy Posse. It’s a position for which Lukas Haas has been vying for years, and our hearts do go out to him. But you just can’t get in the way of a true “bromance” like this one.

Jeff Bezos + Leonardo DiCaprio (who is friends with him) = Forever. <3