Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Launching Bitcoin 4 Kidz Program

Jay-Z is teaming up with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to launch Bitcoin Academy, a program to help underserved kids learn that you can lose all your money on an unstable currency that is ruining the planet.

“This program aims to provide education, empower the community with knowledge, and get rid of some of the barriers so that residents can learn more about Bitcoin specifically and finance in general,” reads the program’s website. Hmm.

The inaugural class of Bitcoin Academy will be composed solely of young residents in the Marcy Houses, the public housing complex where Jay-Z grew up. We love when a wealthy person gives back, but you have to wonder if there was a better way to do this. It feels like it might have been more beneficial to pay for college or grocery bills, but Bitcoin is probably the sexier option.

In addition to the academy, which will run from June 22 to September 7, there is also a Crypto Kids Camp. It is exactly what it sounds like, which is crypto lessons for kids as young as five. A child who just learned how to read should not have to know what the blockchain is.

In a tweet, Jay-Z, whose other business ventures include being the “Chief Visionary Officer” of a cannabis company, said that he hopes this initial program is “the first of many.” Here’s hoping this ongoing series of initiatives eventually leads to the realization that you can just… give people money. They don’t need to know what NFTs are, I promise.