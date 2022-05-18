Jason Sudeikis Either Did or Did Not Break Up With Model Girlfriend Keeley Hazell

Roughly 14 months ago, the British tabloid The Sun broke the news that Jason Sudeikis, fresh off his split from Olivia Wilde, was dating a probably-very-famous-in-the-U.K. model named, wait for it, Keeley Hazell. Who is Keeley Hazell? Well, she started out as a “Page 3” model in her native Britain, and she has since become an actress. According to The Sun, she first met Sudeikis on the set of Horrible Bosses 2 in 2013, and she also had a bit part in Ted Lasso. (Confusingly, she did not play the character named “Keeley” – that’s Juno Temple.) Hazell seems like a nice lady, and Sudeikis seemed happy to be spending time with her over the last year. But now, The Sun reports that Hazell, 35, and Sudeikis, 46, have broken up. Or have they?

According to a source who talked to the British tabloid, Sudeikis “called time on his on-off relationship…after they struggled to make it work due to their hectic schedules.” But Page Six reports that this is not exactly true. Sudeikis and Hazell may not be BF/GF, but they are still hooking up, says a source. That sounds right to me.

Sudeikis has had a dramatic few weeks, relationship-wise. Late last month, a process server handed Wilde custody papers while she was live on stage at CinemaCon. Sources connected to Sudeikis told the tabloids he had no idea the server would do something so rude, but who knows? It’s possible this was Sudeikis’s way of finally getting back at Wilde for leaving him for Harry Styles.

What does Hazell think of all of this? Well, she hasn’t commented. I have to assume she is doing fine, based on her Instagram bio which reads, “Living my breast life.”