Jason Momoa Is Out of the RV and Back Into Lisa Bonet’s Arms

It’s a topsy-turvy world we’re living in, but I hope this bit of news imparts a sense of ease rather than a sense of confusion: It seems your current interpretation of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s relationship is incorrect. The world is a bit brighter than you’d previously thought. The harmony you’re experiencing in life is in fact a bit more harmonious than you knew. The erstwhile big man and little lady couple may be … back together.

This news, of course, follows the bewildering update that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers shared breakfast. We can do nothing about the timing of this and are of course closely monitoring the situation between Julia Fox and Kanye West. But for now our attention is on Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Last we checked, Momoa shared his separation with Bonet in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing in part, “A revolution is unfolding — and our family is of no exception.” Instead of living in their shared home, Momoa was living in a very expensive camper van, his Nespresso no doubt a bit more bitter than he remembered. And now this.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple is living together once again. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” said the website’s source. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source notes that their children Lola (14) and Nakoa-Wolf (13) are happy about the development, as are we. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” added the source. Indeed, me and you included.

The source did not say anything else, I’m afraid, so we’ll have to let Jason Momoa give us a more detailed scoop on his Instagram. Right now his latest post says this:

“Verified

Repost • @soill Nakoa tees are back. Sign up for text message alerts in our profile to keep up with the latest product drop and restocks. @prideofgypsies #soill #takehold #ontheroam #climber #climb.”

Alas, I am not able to decode this message.

We wish Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet the best. We all could use a bit of love right now. And that camper van was feeling a little too big.