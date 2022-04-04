Jared Leto Had to Be Wheeled Away to Pee on 'Morbius' Set

Morbius, the Jared Leto vehicle about “living vampire” Michael Morbius that has been called “a whiff,” “a colossal snore,” and “incomprehensible,” premiered this weekend. For some reason, director Daniel Espinosa decided to continue doing press even after everyone decided his movie was a piece of shit.

In an interview with Uproxx, Espinosa tried his best to make sense of his own movie and defend Leto’s notoriously annoying acting process. Writer Mike Ryan asked Espinosa if it was true that the House of Gucci actor was so “committed” to his character that he would remain on crutches during breaks and limp to the bathroom, wasting so much of everyone’s time that he eventually compromised and let someone wheel him to the bathroom in a wheelchair.

“Yes,” Espinosa told Ryan, without further explanation. This is the one-word answer of a man who has put up with a lot of shit from a 50-year-old weirdo who makes everyone deal with his actor bullshit.

Espinosa then put on a good face about Leto, trying to explain why someone might actually have a good reason for taking up an entire crew’s precious time. “I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life,” the Safe House director said.

Espinosa conceded that actors are freaks, and you just have to deal with it. “If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business,” the director said. Finally, someone brave enough to tell the truth in this damn town.