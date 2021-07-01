Jamie Community Breaks Silence on Britney Spears

In the wake of Britney Spears’s damning public testimony against her conservatorship and her family, the Jamies have finally broken their silence.

Jamie Spears, in court documents filed on Tuesday, claimed that his daughter’s interim personal conservator Jodi Montgomery is the one denying Britney her freedom: “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters.”

Jamie Lynn Spears, in a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories, voiced her support for her sister: “Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister … Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after.”

But wait! There’s a third. Jamie Watson, husband of Jamie Lynn Spears daughter of Jamie Spears, told Page Six: “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her.” He added, “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t,” as if we know his personal moral standards? And: “Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

The DJ Kevin Federline a.k.a. “K-Fed,” the father of Britney’s two children, has also shared his opinion through his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, if anyone cares: “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants.” However, the DJ’s lawyer told Page Six, the DJ would be concerned if his ex-wife’s conservatorship ended “without an exit evaluation,” given concerns over what medications she’s been prescribed.

As a reminder, this is what Britney had to say about her family in her court statement: “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad … And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them … And considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward.”

Looks like several of them have multiple things to say…