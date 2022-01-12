Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Know Why Britney Is Mad At Her

In the midst of Britney Spears’s legal battle to end the conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, wrote a memoir. That book, Things I Should Have Said, will be released next week, and Jamie Lynn made her first stop on her promotional tour at Good Morning America today. Britney fans who were hoping that Jamie Lynn would provide insight into her sister’s current situation or shed light on what has gone on in the Spears family for the last two decades will be moderately disappointed — Jamie Lynn told GMA she can’t speak to Britney’s state of mind and doesn’t know why her sister seems to be mad at her (and the rest of her family).

On the topic of the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn said the details, for her, are fuzzy. When she heard that it was legally dissolved, she was happy. “First off, I don't understand when it was put into place,” she told ABC’s Juju Chang. “I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

Jamie Lynn did admit to having some role in the conservatorship, but she could not clearly state what it was. “There was a time when my sister asked me, of her trust and will, that I would be the person who assured that her boys got what they needed,” she said. “Whether she’s in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought. Once I realized that, you know what, she’s in a conservatorship, I just felt like I didn’t want to be a part of until maybe she was out of the conservatorship. So, there was no, like, me overseeing funds or something like that. And if that was, then it was a misunderstanding, but either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Huh. She also said that she “set up ways” to help Britney get out of the conservatorship. “If she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, um, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

Chang also asked about Britney’s public statement that she was upset with Jamie Lynn for performing a “tribute” of her greatest hits at the Radio Disney awards in 2017. "Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me, and I actually have spoke to her about that,” she said. “I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she's done. I have cleared up with the fact that I don't think she's personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her.”

Again, huh. Of course, Jamie Lynn also said that she loves and supports her sister. Hopefully there are more concrete details about what that entails in her book.