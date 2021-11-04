Jameela Jamil to Herself: Kiss My Ass!

Notoriously private activist Jameela Jamil is speaking out publicly for the first time ever to say that one’s disability can actually be their greatest strength: due to a condition within her connective tissues, she can kiss her own butt.

“I have an invisible disability called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome that makes me so bendy that I can pretty much kiss my own arse,” Jamil said.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a group of hereditary disorders related to abnormalities within collagen and connective tissue proteins. Jamil has been open about her EDS diagnosis in the past, most notably in posting an Instagram video of herself stretching her own cheeks, and even won an award for her efforts as a patient advocate from the Ehlers-Danlos Society. This is however the first time she has spoken about her condition’s effects on her physical capabilities vis-à-vis smooching her own derriére.

Which is fitting, because this information comes via Us Weekly’s “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.” In fact, this shocking revelation doesn’t come until the 13th bullet point, behind items like “I love wearing a bra, even to sleep” and “I have a phobia of velvet.”

But here’s where things get interesting. Jamil also shares the following: “​​I once lied that I could DJ and got booked to perform for Elton John so had one week to teach myself.” In 2019, however, she told Conan O’Brien this same story on his show, explaining it kicked off an eight-year DJ career. Then, last month, when accused of getting a vanity credit on her boyfriend James Blake’s album earlier this year, she took to Instagram to defend herself, saying “I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that.” It appears, contrary to Us Weekly’s disinformation-spreading headline, her past as a DJ was in fact one of the 25,000 things I already knew about Jameela Jamil.