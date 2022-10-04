Is Terry Dubrow Cheating on Heather Dubrow?

Cheating is red hot right now. Whether you deal in fish, chess, poker, DMs, or Trying, it’s likely you’re cheating as we speak, and your so-called friends are conspiring to film a video about it in which they throw you under the bus for financial and video editing-based reasons. And now? Well, now we’ve stumbled upon the most devastating cheating allegation of all of early Autumn 2022 — that of the suspiciously wealthy Real Housewives of Orange County husband Terry Dubrow.

“This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks,” a tipster wrote into the gossip and I-met-a-celebrity-and-they-were-nice-(anon-pls) Instagram account Deux Moi. “Word on the street is … her husband’s affairs surfaced and we know who is not afraid to air it all out.”

The tipster chose the pseudonym “Fancy Pants” and the subject line “Cheating allegations in the OC,” two clues that clearly link the gossip to Heather Dubrow (nickname: Fancy Pants, location: OC). (Why did the tipster choose to also allude to Gizelle Bryant’s Real Housewives of Potomac taglines [“Word on the street is … I’m the word on the street”; “Word on the street is … I’m still the word on the street”; “If you can’t handle me being the word on the street … then stop listening!”]? I assume because it’s fun to say.)

Instagram account @bravohousewives reposted the allegation, drawing the attention of Heather Dubrow herself. “This is not true, on any level,” she commented in response, to the clap emojis of her fans. But this hubbub has drawn attention to another denial Dubrow made in April on her podcast Heather Dubrow’s World. “There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years,” she said during the episode. “It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

Uh-huh.

While the rumors swirl, Heather and Terry Dubrow decided to do some swirling of their own. The pair took an all-smiles paparazzi trip to Disneyland over the weekend, where they were seen strolling, embracing each other very casually, and holding hands. (The swirling is meant to be an allusion to Disneyland’s tea cup ride.) (At present Gawker cannot confirm Heather and Terry Dubrow participated in Disneyland’s tea cup ride.)

The Dubrows returned to the Real Housewives of Orange County last season after a four-year hiatus. It’s a curious thing to do if you have something to hide, but as we know, that hasn’t stopped a Housewife yet. And as for the “and we know who is not afraid to air it all out” part of the Deux Moi tip, it was recently reported that former cast member and rumor-lover Vicki Gunvalson has been invited back to film with her ex-castmates. Might her love tank be full (of rumors), and might she be driving into her future (to destroy the Dubrows)? It’s MY OPINION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! that I can’t wait to find out. :)