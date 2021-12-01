There are many times when I stop and wonder to myself: Is Taylor Swift engaged? I am even moved to Google it frequently using identifiable search terms. Like: Is Taylor Swift — the musician behind “I Bet You Think About Me” music video and “All Too Well” 10 minute version short film Jake Gyllenhaal Maggie Gyllenhaal scarf — engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

(Joe Alwyn does not have identifiable search terms.)

Of course I would never be so bold as to speculate publicly, in front of God and Google and everyone, whether Taylor Swift is engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn marriage pregnant without information from a reliable source. And what do we have here? Some information from the recent print edition of the British tabloid OK!, via Celebitchy.

“A source tells OK! that after four years of dating, the singer is finally ready to make things official with Joe Alwyn,” says OK!. The tabloid continues, “According to the source, the couple, who have long kept their romance under the radar, took things to the next level when the British actor, 30, recently popped the question during an intimate dinner in London.” And here is what their source let slip:

“He brought Taylor to her favorite restaurant and told her to close her eyes because he had a surprise. Word is, he then slipped a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger and asked her to marry him. Of course, Taylor said yes.”

A huge diamond ring on Taylor Swift’s engagement finger? Why, you don’t say. And according to OK!, wedding preparations are already underway — in fact, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn plan to get married on December 13, Taylor Swift’s 32nd birthday. The wedding will allegedly happen at a “dreamy country estate” with “200 of their closest friends and family” including but not limited to Selena Gomez and Blake Lively. “She’s been talking about marriage and starting a family for a long time,” said OK!’s source. “She has plenty of people who can help bring her vision to life, Joe included. Taylor knows she’s found her soulmate.”

And of course it is so gracious for Taylor Swift to include her boyfriend of five years in her vision of marriage and family. We are just so happy to hear this, about Taylor Swift engaged Joe Alwyn boyfriend marriage wedding pregnant family children!

Yes, we do hope the rumor is true. And if it is, we’d like to be the first to wish the “Enchanted” “Lover”s the absolute best in their “Love Story” — something they know “All Too Well.”