Is Pete Davidson Dating Emily Ratajkowski or Have We All Lost the Capacity for Wonder?

On Sunday, the “anonymous” Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi posted an unverified bit of gossip about Emily Ratajkowski, who recently divorced her alleged cheater of a husband, and Pete Davidson, who recently ended his contract with Kim Kardashian. A tipster claims the two were on a date, TOGETHER, in BROOKLYN, where they HELD HANDS.

Does this story ring true? To the lowest-IQ Life & Style reader, perhaps. Ratajkowski is hot, newly single, and known for making rash romantic decisions. Davidson is hot, newly single, and known for dating famous brunettes. Ipso facto, they’re hooking up.

Except: This is the dumbest possible read of the current celebrity dating landscape. Have we lost all imagination? Can we not picture Emily Ratjkowski dating an art dealer she met on a yachting trip six years ago who recently slid back into her DMs? Is it not possible that Davidson is taking some time for himself before ultimately pursuing a TikTokker who just turned 18? Will I ever be surprised again in my life???

If Ratajkowski and Davidson are dating, they are being sort of rude to their friends. Davidson is close pals with Ratajkowski’s estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Ratajkowski is friends with Kim Kardashian. (They famously posted a nude selfie together in 2016, and Ratajkowski even spoke in favor of Kardashian dating Davidson on Late Night With Seth Meyers last year.)

In the absence of any photographic evidence, I’m inclined to think DeuxMoi’s “scoop” is simply the uninspired work of a desperate publicist. If it’s true, I’m going to be so annoyed.