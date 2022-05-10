Is Johnny Depp Fucking His Lawyer? TikTok Freaks Hope So

Amber Heard is currently testifying in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against her. Over the past week, she has accused Depp of physically abusing her throughout their relationship and sexually assaulting her multiple times, including once with a liquor bottle. But Depp fans on TikTok are not concerned with what Heard has to say about their troubled idol on the stand. Instead, they are focused on Depp’s seemingly anodyne interactions with a female lawyer on his team. These freaks hope Depp and his counsel are carrying on a secret but deeply romantic affair outside the courtroom.

The attorney in question is Camille Vasquez, a litigation associate at Brown Rudnick. One of her fan accounts on TikTok (yes, even Depp’s lawyers have fan accounts now) has been posting several clips of Depp and Vasquez interacting at the Plaintiff’s table throughout the case. Here’s one of them greeting each other set to Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer”:

And here’s one where Depp thoughtfully (?) moves Vasquez’s phone cord set to the Pussycat Dolls’ 2006 sex anthem “Buttons”:

Steamy stuff. Another fan account narrates a clip of Depp and Vasquez saying goodbye to each other after a day in court and alleges that an unnamed woman prevented them from hugging:

There are hundreds more videos like this on the platform. Perhaps this unfortunate trend prompted someone connected to Vasquez to refute the idea that she is dating her client to TMZ. Sources connected to the attorney told the site today that the speculation is “nothing more than fan fiction from social media.” The source added that Vasquez is happily dating a British real estate agent.

What will Depp’s sex-crazed Gen Z worshippers come up with next? I hope I don’t find out.