Is J.Lo Guilty of Astrology-Based Workplace Discrimination?

If you pay attention to astrology, and too many of you do, you know that it is currently Virgo season. Beyoncé is a Virgo; Blake Lively is a Virgo; Chad Michael Murray is a Virgo; and they’re all having birthdays some time in the next month. Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck (née Lopez), meanwhile, is a Leo. Please take that information in before you read the next paragraph.

According to former Glee star Heather Morris, who also used to be a backup dancer for famous Virgo Beyoncé, J.Lo is rumored to have a strong prejudice against Virgos. Morris revealed this information on the “Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale” podcast yesterday.

Morris alleged that during an audition for backup dancers at some previous time and location, J.Lo walked into the room and said, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

After that, Morris said she whispered into her assistant’s ear, and the assistant dismissed the Virgos from the room.

Damn.

Morris said later that the story was “hearsay,” which, duh. She’s an Aquarius, by the way. I don’t really know what any of this means but I’m sure a lot of you do, so feel free to explain it to your friends and family.