Instagram Model Sumner Stroh (Okay) Alleges Affair With Adam Levine

If men in the entertainment industry can be counted on to do one thing, it’s prove that even the most beautiful women in the world can be cheated on. The latest incident of Hollywood philandering comes to us via an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, who earlier today made a TikTok claiming that she and Adam Levine had a year-long affair.

If you do not follow the love lives of Maroon 5 members, Adam Levine is married to Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model. This is what she looks like currently:

Yes, that is a baby bump. Two weeks ago the couple confirmed that they were expecting their third baby together. In her video, Stroh shared a screenshot of Levine reaching out (after months of not talking) asking if she would be okay with him naming the baby Sumner if it was a boy. Who could have guessed that the genius behind “Girls Like You” could also be dumb enough to think he wouldn’t get caught naming his child after his former mistress?

“Ok serious question,” the message read. “I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.” I assume the gender swapping was a clever attempt to cover his tracks — if anyone asked, he could always say he was incredibly inspired by the business savvy of media tycoon Sumner Redstone.

“I’m in hell, I have to be in hell at this point,” Stroh said while sharing the screenshot. I must agree. I feel bad for all parties except Levine, who is currently in a hell of his own making. DMs from your verified Instagram account? What did you think was going to happen, king? We hope he and Prinsloo are able to move forward from this the best they can for the sake of their existing daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.