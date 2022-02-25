Important Facts About The Weeknd’s New Girlfriend Simi Khadra

This week, TMZ reported that The Weeknd was making out with a woman who was not Angelina Jolie at his 32nd birthday party at Delilah in Las Vegas. That woman is a 29-year-old DJ, beauty entrepreneur, and twin named Simi Khadra. You can see a video of The Weeknd kissing her right here. What more do you need to know about this person? There’s a lot, actually.

She’s a DJ, a beauty entrepreneur, and a twin

Ok, I know I said that already, but let me elaborate: Simi is one-half of the rich-girl DJ duo known as “SimiHaze.” The other half is her twin sister, Haze Khadra. According to a PopSugar article from 2017, the twins’ real names are Sama and Haya, but now they go by Simi and Haze. W magazine says the girls are of Palestinian descent but were born in Saudi Arabia, raised in London, attended high school in Dubai, and went to college at USC. They were “discovered” at a fashion show when they were 14, and now they have a beauty line called SimiHaze Beauty. (Tagline: “The future of beauty is minimal optimal.”)

They have an older brother named Fai Khadra, whom you may recognize from his many appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Their dad is reportedly an art collector and their mom is an interior designer. Everyone has a cool job in this family.

She used to have long hair

Back in the day, Simi and her twin Haze had long hair. Now they rock shorter styles. Gotta keep up with the trends.

She is BFFs with two of The Weeknd’s ex-GFs

This is crazy: Simi is literally best friends with two of The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriends. I guess that’s probably how she met him. One of the ex-GFs is Selena Gomez, who spent several loving hours with The Weeknd at Dave & Busters in 2017, and the other is Bella Hadid, who dated The Weeknd on and off from 2015 to 2019. (Gomez and Hadid spent the same period unfollowing and refollowing each other on Instagram.)

After TMZ broke the news that Simi and The Weeknd made out on his birthday, Gomez posted a photo of herself with Simi and Haze on Instagram to let her fans know that she is totally fine with it. Hadid, meanwhile, has not commented. And guess what: She doesn’t follow @simihaze on Instagram anymore.

The Weeknd doesn’t follow any of them.