Here is something in the news: Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney. Okay. It’s not exactly interesting, but I guess it’s something to consider for a minute. Here’s why she’s suing them, according to TMZ:

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Black Widow" star claims her contract with Disney stated the movie would be exclusively released in theaters. Problem is ... Disney broke that deal, she says, when the movie was made available in theaters and on its streaming service.

Apparently she’s saying her salary was tied to how well the movie performed at the box office, and that it performed less well than it could have because the movie was also available on Disney+. I guess that’s fair enough. For a lawsuit, I mean. I don’t think she’s hurting for money and if it were me and I were rich, and also Scarlett Johansson, well, first of all I wouldn’t have married Colin Jost, but also I wouldn’t have the energy for a lawsuit. I would just be living my life. But, you know. Maybe she hated making that movie and was thinking the whole time, at least I’ll have that money from the box office. And when it comes to taking sides, obviously we’re not going to take the side of Disney. So. I guess we’re on Scarlett Johansson's side here. If we have to pick.