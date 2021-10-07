I Don't Know Who Brandon Blackstock Is but I Wish Him the Worst

Kelly Clarkson is one of the best people we have in terms of television stars. If I was in charge of NBC’s daytime lineup, I would have her replace Ellen Degeneres and also give her any other job she wants. She’s a good person. So it has been distressing to watch a man named “Brandon Blackstock” try to take all of her money after only being married to her for seven years.

If you haven’t been following Clarkson’s cursed divorce case, here are the basics. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. She requested not to pay spousal or child support to Blackstock, citing their prenup, and was awarded primary custody of the couple’s two children. Blackstock turned around and asked for $436,000 a month in spousal and child support anyway. And then he and his father, Narvel Blackstock, sued Clarkson for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. (Unfortunately, the Blackstocks were managing her career from 2007 up until the divorce.) Clarkson responded by filing a fraud claim with the California Labor Commission, alleging that the Blackstocks were never licensed as talent agents in California and thus defrauded her out of millions of dollars. And now, on top of everything else, Brandon is trying to take her beloved Montana ranch!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Brandon Blackstock in what I have to assume were happier times. Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s sickening. Who is this Brandon Blackstock and where does he get off? Here is what I have learned about him by studying multiple “5 Things You Should Know About Brandon Blackstock” articles in various tabloids and online content mills:

He is 44 years old — one of the worst ages a divorced man could be. Clarkson was his primary management client; he has since “retired.” His dad was married to Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015. HE HAS BEEN RECEIVING $195,601 A MONTH FROM CLARKSON SINCE APRIL 2021, IN CONTRAVENTION OF THEIR PRENUP. ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE THOUSAND AND SIX HUNDRED AND ONE DOLLARS. He’s a hobbyist pilot.

I think I speak for truth and justice when I say that this man should not receive another penny from Clarkson, and in fact he likely owes her money. Still, he persists. This week, TMZ reported that Blackstock has been living as a “squatter” in Clarkson’s Montana ranch, even after a judge ruled that the home is not community property and thus belongs to Clarkson. Blackstock told TMZ that he’s not giving up hope of continuing to live on the $10 million property.

C’mon man. According to TMZ, a judge finalized Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce in August, but the property settlement and custody decisions are ongoing. This means that Blackstock is probably not done asking for insane amounts of money and/or multimillion dollar homes.

In conclusion: