I Could Make Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card in 10 Minutes

When looking at a piece of art, particularly something from the modernist era, idiots oftentimes believe that they could have done it themselves. Something about seeing a Rothko hanging on a gallery wall convinces people that they too could be one the greatest 20th-century artists. Rarely does this impulse befall me, but upon seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card, I thought “That shit looks easy.”

For reference, here is their card:

This is notably the first official photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana, following this beautiful image accidentally shared by the couple in Markle’s birthday video.

All respect to the graphic designer who was surely paid about $10,000 to create this image. They got away with highway robbery. I feel very confident in saying that I could easily recreate this card in a program like Canva in about 10 minutes. There aren’t even any snowflakes or other holiday flourishes. You know what? Hold on.

Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ok, so I had to use a different image of the couple with a much younger Archie, and Lilibet is a stock Canva image, but is this not basically the exact same thing? Twinning! William and Kate, if you ever want to one up your in-laws, I will add in animations and only charge $5,000.