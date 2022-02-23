How to Pronounce Zydn, Odell Beckham Jr.'s Son's Name

What’s in a name? That which we call a Zydn by any other name would smell as sweet. Shakespeare wrote that about Odell Beckham Jr.’s newborn son, wild sense of foresight on that guy. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Lauren Wood last week, and just revealed on Instagram that his name is Zydn.

“The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better,” Beckham wrote under photos of him and Wood cuddling the newborn.

Between a Super Bowl ring and becoming a dad, Beckham has had a wild month. I’m sure that in the flurry of emotions he and Wood just forgot to add proper vowels to the baby’s name (the “Y” does not count). Or maybe he has a lot of money in Zyden Gentec stock and wanted his son’s name to be an homage to the company’s ticker symbol.

Zydn is believed to be a variation of the name Zayden, which means abundance in Arabic. While that is beautiful, I’m still not entirely sure how we’re pronouncing this name, but I do have a few ideas.

ZAY-din: This one would be reminiscent of all the Jaydens and Braydens who are currently wreaking havoc in Discord servers today. The “Z” adds a nice little flare though.

ZEED-n: I actually kind of like Zeed as a name on its own. Sounds like a sci-fi villain, which I guess is not something you would want to impose on your baby, but it does sound cool.

ZIE-don: At this point you should probably just name your baby Zion. Maybe Beckham or Wood are big fans of national parks!

ZEE-WHY-DEE-EN: This would actually be a radical shift in baby naming. Just pronounce all the letters as they are, why does something have to spell anything?

Frank: I've become convinced that spelling is a construct.

However you pronounce it, congratulations to the couple. I’m sure baby Zydn won’t ever resent you for giving him a name that teachers will ask him how to pronounce every year.