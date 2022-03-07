How Does Devin Booker Feel About Dating Kendall Jenner?

Nothing in life is certain, which is why I will not make an assumption regarding how Devin Booker, a 25-year-old Phoenix Suns player best known for dating Kendall Jenner and also making $158 million, feels about his life. Is he happy? Thriving? Living, laughing, and loving? I’m not going to sit around and pretend like I know him or even make an educated guess.

Luckily, WSJ. Magazine asked Booker directly about his state of mind for their always illuminating “My Monday Morning” series. Is it hard, the interviewer inquired, for Booker to manage his personal and professional life in the spotlight?

“I wouldn’t say hard,” he replied. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

Phew. Against all odds, this guy loves being a multi-millionaire NBA player with a multi-millionaire supermodel girlfriend. He is living his best life, and that’s 100 percent confirmed. I guess that’s what I thought.