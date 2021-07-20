Sports Illustrated cover model and student athlete Megan Thee Stallion is just like you or me. In a sense, we were all majoring in Hospital Administration at Texas Southern University when we received our first four Grammys alongside Beyonce.

But Sports Illustrated is a magazine about sports, and its editors made a major statement by putting Megan Thee on one of the three covers of its annual Swimsuit Edition., Flicking an enormous middle finger at the International Olympic Committee (who refused to incorporate Megan’s pioneering YouTube and Instagram workout program Hottie Bootcamp into the 2021 Games), their message was clear: being hot is a sport now.

Being a Hottie, however, which is what Megan calls her fans and her classmates at hospitality college, is NOT a competition.

Being a Hottie is about being inclusive to all body types and doing sponcon for Cash App to encourage women to get better at math and coining an empowering phrase that people on the internet immediately ruin. It is about awarding a million dollars to women-led causes via Megan’s Fashion Nova scholarship. I want a Fashion Nova scholarship even though I think I’d look so bad in these Fashion Nova swimsuits. But no, I can’t think like that! There’s no crying on this crazy sport court we call being a Hottie in Hollywood, FL.