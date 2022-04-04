Hottest Couples of the Grammy Red Carpet
Can you keep it in your tuxedo pants?
The most romantic city in the world? After Paris, it’s easily Las Vegas, where the Paris Hotel and the indoor gondolas at the Venetian Resort lend an arousing, continental tang. Adjacent to those alluring locales, just past the Longchamp store at the Forum Shops at Caesar’s, these white-hot star duos got their lovey dove on this weekend at the Grammy Awards, which were moved to the “gross ass” Sin City after plans at LA’s Crypto.com arena fell through.
Check out these sizzling couples:
Addison Rae and Omer Fedi
The He’s All That star/founder of Item Beauty, a cosmetics line that features an anti-blue light mist, sees nothing but red on her hot-to-the-touch guitarist boyfriend (his scalp has GOT to be itchy from all that bleaching and dyeing).
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The down-to-earth duo got glammed up for a rare date night.
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Two tiny suits? That’s my favorite kind of hot couple.
No Idea Who These People Are Even After Googling But I Wish Them Well
I like her dress. Not for me, but for her. As for him: I recently got shaggy layers as well and I, too, am trying to figure out a way to make them work. Lovely couple, whoever they are.
I Know Who These People Are and Not That I Wish Suffering Upon Them But I Don’t Wish Them Well, Necessarily
Once a million years ago I was watching Travis Barker’s reality show with Shanna Moakler called Meet the Barkers, and Shanna and Travis asked their daughter what she was thankful for on Thanksgiving and she said, “My elevator!” That’s always stuck with me.
Joni Mitchell and Her Funky Little Hat Which I Thought Had a Horn Coming Out of It But It’s Just a Trick of Perspective
For a brief time this morning, I believed that Joni was wearing a novelty hat, and I was surprised nobody had memed this yet. For example: “Me when my mom says to go set the table because the grown-ups need to talk”; “Me when my friend’s in the bathroom at the restaurant and the table next to us is talking shit about people I don’t know and will never meet.” Could still be fun.
Doja Cat and a Bag of Werther’s Originals
Doja is one of the few genuinely funny famous people. (The only other one I can think of is Stanley Tucci.) She looked great in her Gwen Stefani cosplay.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
It took 11 people to write the big suit’s Grammy-nominated song “Peaches,” which is crazy to me. I would’ve thought it would take at least 12 or 13. Hailey, as always, was a beautiful cipher. Doomed couple.
BTS
Cute guys. I hope they all find someone to kiss.
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
Another tiny suited duo.
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy (They’re Dating? Who Knew!)
They both seem exhausting to have a conversation with — a natural condition of all comedians — but maybe that’s what repartee is.
Richard Nixon and Spiro T. Agnew
Another tiny suit moment! Trend alert?
Billy Porter and the Void
Isn’t this the guy who invented wearing a dress?