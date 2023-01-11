'New Yorker' Critic Hilton Als Pans Jerrod Carmichael
On Instagram, Als challenged the alleged purveyor of "dystopian comedy" to "grow up" and "get that chip off your shoulder"
If you follow New Yorker writer Hilton Als on Instagram, you know two things: 1.) The man loves to put a little polaroid filter on photos taken with an iPhone and 2.) He will say whatever about whoever. If he’s not digging someone he will waste no time crafting a long caption explaining why, and Jerrod Carmichael is his latest target.
Als watched the Golden Globes last night, and was not especially taken with Carmichael’s abilities as a host. You can read the entire caption below, but the gist of it is that he thought the comic had a “bitter smugness” that Als found contemptible.
Yowza! I happened to like Carmichael most as a host when he was making the jokes that seemed to make Als itch. Saying that he dragged Niecy Nash-Betts through “contempt slime” is a little dramatic; she seemed cool with it! But what are you gonna do? Als is 63 years old with a bad case of poster’s disease, this is just what happens sometimes.
Luckily for Als — and, frankly, us — Carmichael does not have any public social media accounts, so the odds of this ballooning into a full-blown feud are slim. I bet Carmichael is sending some really funny texts about it, though.