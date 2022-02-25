Hayden Panettiere Is Ukraine Strong

To those of us who do not watch heavyweight boxing, Wladimir Klitschko is most well known for being Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend. You might not know him by name, but you probably remember the pictures. He is really big, and she is really small.

Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images

That probably jogs your memory.

Klitschko is Ukrainian, and recently made headlines for enlisting in Ukraine’s reserve army earlier this month. Yesterday, his brother Vitali Klitschko — who has been the mayor of Kyiv since 2014 — told Good Morning Britain that he was ready to join his brother and fight Russian forces on the ground.

“It’s already a bloody war,” Vitali said. “I don’t have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight.”

Okay, this is all very serious. Too serious — we need to find our way back to Hayden Panettiere, of television’s Nashville. But how? Well, E! Online figured it out. Yesterday, Wladimir shared an excerpt of a column he wrote for German publication Zeit Online to Instagram. Panettierre then shared that post to her story. Ba da bing, ba da boom, “How Hayden Panettiere Is Showing Support for Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukrainian Crisis” goes online.

According to them, “It was a powerful message that Hayden — she shares daughter Kaya, 7, with Wladimir — felt she needed to share.” And just like that, E! Online gets in on a trending topic while its readers have a chance to learn the word “imperialism” (it was in a tweet that Panettiere shared). Everybody wins.