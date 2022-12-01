Harry & Meghan Tell Their Side of the Story For the First Time Again in Netflix Doc Trailer

The trailer for Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix docuseries, a labor of love I haven’t stopped hearing about since the Suits siren and I used to wash our hands at the same time at the Toronto Soho House, has dropped.

Alway savvy, the Big and Little Edie of the Central California Coast premiered the teaser trailer on the heels of three different massive culture events: the Buckingham sacking of the racist handmaiden granny (who happens to be Harry’s estranged brother William’s godmother), William and Kate’s Boston-based environmental “Super Bowl” in collaboration with Lady Shailene Woodley, and the release of the first three episodes of aggrieved matricide-denier’s Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies on Peacock.

That’s a slam dunk for Harry and Meghan, stars of Harry & Meghan: they can underscore their American altruism in contrast to the British monarchy’s crusty old paradigms, eclipse William’s science fair, and also, hopefully, solve the Queen’s murder.

Director Liz Garbus’s trailer is shot like a true crime doc, and Constable Bobby (that’s British for Mr. Policeman), the Sussex Twins have given you all the clues.

As the trailer opens, a disembodied voice, probably that of Garbus, asks the Markle Twins why they wanted to make this documentary. Snapshots of sorrow flicker past the screen, including Meghan crying on her phone in a reproduction womb chair draped in an Hermes blanket as Harry says, “Nobody sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

She always knew this phone call would come one day Netflix

Did he kill the Queen? Or is he fighting for his life, not your approval, Jen Shah style?

There’s also quite a bit of hat work from both of them.

Oi! Netflix

The enduring elegance of a tweed newsboy cap shot in black and white Netflix

Meghan's dog Bogart has been rehomed Netflix

You must admit nobody has ever looked more beautiful Netflix

I’m not sure what the hats mean yet, but they’re definitely concealing something.

This photo of young Harry in a military hat seems to evoke the Western invasion of Afghanistan. Cheney could be involved.

Scooter Libby is that u? Netflix

At one point, in the most haunting and explicit image of all, we see a photo of Harry on an acoustic guitar, probably playing Meghan “Wonderweall” (That’s old English for “Wonderwall”).

You could do this professionally, baby, I’m serious Netflix

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks at the end of the trailer. Casey Anthony wondered the same thing. So did Bob Durst. The documentary is slated for some time this month, so we’ll hold off on making citizens’ arrests until then.