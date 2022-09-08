Perfect Podcast Guest? Harry and Meghan Rush to Queen's Death Bed Before It's Too Late

If American plays have taught us anything, it’s that nothing brings an estranged family together like the death (or soon to be death) of a matriarch. Because they’re basically American performers now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are following in this tradition and dashing to the bedside of the Queen despite the fact that everyone else in that room hates them.

God works in mysterious ways, and today it does seem like he has a flair for the dramatic. Harry and Meghan just so happened to be in London for a brief tour of their various charitable endeavors, including tonight’s WellChild Awards, which they will presumably be missing now that Lilibet Sr. has soft launched her shuffle off of this mortal coil. Imagine if they had been back in Montecito when this news broke; what if Meghan had been recording a podcast?

Watching Liz say what I imagine will be her last words (“Stick… girl”), will mark the first time that Harry will have had to truly engage with his family since leaving the royal family in 2020. They were all in the same place earlier this summer for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, but great pains were taken to make sure that they didn’t interact. Harry and Meghan did get a cool 15 minutes with the Queen, but were otherwise shunted to sitting with B-list royals — Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice — during the ceremony, and balcony privileges were of course out of the question.

But if the Queen is really about to die, this could change everything. Harry, Meghan, William, Charles, and Camilla will all be at Balmoral together, and perhaps this will be the perfect time to mend these broken relationships in the wake of their beloved mother-grandmother’s death. That being said, I am basing this off of American tropes. These are the most British people alive, and will probably remain cold assholes to each other until they all join Liz in the great Buckingham Palace in the sky.