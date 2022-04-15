Harry and Meghan Had a Sleepover at Grandmum's Country House

Harry and Meghan made a pitstop in England on their way to the Hague. Their only crime? Loving Grandmum too much.

The estranged Markles visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle a few days before her 96th birthday, according to Page Six. This is major international news, as it has been more than two years since the couple last saw Her Granjesty following their departure from the royal family and into the loving arms of Tyler Perry. The Queen has been in poor health as of late, forced to forego those beloved Anglican traditions of Maundy and Easter, and we’ve all been contemplating our own mortality as a result. Perhaps Meghan and Harry were, too.

Archie, 2, and Lilibet Jr., the Queen’s namesake whom she had never met before, didn’t make the cut, as they were left behind in Cali. But Prince Charles, Harry’s father who is rumored to have expressed concerns about Archie’s biracial skin tone, was present.

Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage, their old home on the grounds of Windsor that they now let to cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband, and their son August. Seems a little crowded. I would’ve gotten a hotel and cracked open a $7 room service Diet Coke as a treat to unwind after that, but I wasn’t born into divine right like Harry. He can withstand more uncomfortable prolonged social exchanges than your average bloke.

Despite the personal and political significance of this visit, the Sussexes couldn’t tarry too long. They are now in the Netherlands to kick off the Invictus Games.