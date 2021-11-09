The Boys Are Still Fighting

I don’t know what we’re going to do about them. Obviously some fighting between the kids was expected, but I feel like this is just ... above and beyond the “normal” thing. You know? All the books give the same advice — stay calm, be a positive role model, treat them the same way — but it’s just not working, and I’m at my wits’ end. And now author Robert Lacey (a royal historian) is going around telling Page Six their relationship is “poor, definitely poor.” Did you see this?

Apparently the boys hosted a party to thank the people involved in creating that sculpture of Princess Diana (the one that houses her forsaken spirit; the kids condemned it to the sunken garden for eternity back in July? you remember). And I thought that was a good sign — you know, that they’d be willing to throw the event together. But now Robert Lacey is saying they were visibly upset with each other. During the party. If they can’t even hold it together in public … I just, I don’t know what to do.

“I’ve spoken to two people from that party and it was quite clear from things [Wiliam] said that his anger towards Harry remains,” Lacey said. “He remains unhappy about what his brother has done. There is no immediate possibility of any reconciliation. I mean, it’s not wanted on either side. Too many bitter things have been said.”

Listen, I know we’ve gone back and forth about it, but I think I’m going to call the therapist. I think they need some help from a professional. Really, I need it too. I hope you’ll back me on this. And I swear to god if they throw a fit about having peanut butter and jelly sandwiches again for lunch today I’m going to fucking scream.