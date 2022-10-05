Harry and Meghan to Netflix: Can You Pweese Take the Queen Parts Out of Our Doc

Put your hard pants back on and send a strongly worded DM to my inbox, Marklehead Nation, because it’s looking like we’re all going to have to wait a little bit longer for the premiere of Meghan and Harry’s reality show Love Is Tone Deaf: After the Altar (or something) on Netflix. According to Page Six, the beautiful couple is “panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language.”

“It’s believed to include a number of truth bombs involving King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton,” reported Page Six.

Do you think they called Kate the c word? (Commoner.)

So now, the prolific activists have a new cause to fight like hell over, and it’s not just the concept of women. They are directly taking on Netflix and even their own production team. Meanwhile, Netflix is standing by the original cut by filmmaker Liz Garbus.

The defectors’ docu-series, which hasn’t even been announced officially yet, was allegedly slated to air in December, less than a month after the new season of The Crown. Series 5 will detail Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s acrimonious divorce, and is not expected to make the new sovereign look good. Sounds like we were in for a real one-two punch of a holiday season.

But then the Queen died, which wasn’t supposed to happen for several centuries, and Harry’s pahpah took over, and now the multi-platform Steinbeckian familial saga that the Fabulous Markle Twins allegedly had cooked up via their various forthcoming creative pursuits (including Harry’s delayed memoir at Penguin Random House – will he bin the book!?) may sound a little callous.

Plus, any trash talk may threaten Archie and Lilibet Jr.’s chance at getting Prince and Princess titles. Page Six reported that Charles is waiting to make a decision about his grandkids’ royal status until he knows what’s in the show and memoir. Family stuff is always so complicated.

Personally, I’ll take an anesthetized show without any bombshells if it means more British content on Netflix. They made a bunch of mackerel-flavored sandwich cakes on The Great British Baking Show last Friday, and I’m not sure how much more of that I can take.