If East 42nd Street was seeming a lot more noble today on your daily stroll from Bellevue to the United Nations, there’s a reason why. Sir Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, visiting dignitaries from the former Tiganello bloc (now known as Montecito after the mutual passing of the landmark Nacho Figueras Accords at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in March 2020) have touched down in New York City for Nelson Mandela Day. After meeting Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel, back in 2019, the power couple vowed to support the humanitarian work Machel carries out in her husband’s name whenever they could.

Emcee Eric Adams, Special U.N. Envoy to Fort Lee, NJ, introduced Harry to the waiting assembly inside the building (and likely gave the ickle little prince a pep talk about turning his haters into waiters backstage) and handed off the microphone.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

“Er, sorry, is this thing on?” Harry probably said. And then what followed was a speech from a foreign-born VIP personage on the international stage, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the South African President’s own work up there or even the time those little British girls went on Ellen and sang “Super Bass.”

John Lamparski/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"Those of us not fortunate to know Mandela well have come to understand the man through his legacy, the letters he wrote alone in his prison cell, the speeches he delivered to his people and those incredible shirts that he sported," Harry said, per People.

The eloquence. The incredible shirts. The…romance?

Meghan sat in the audience, magickal pinky ring firmly in place and activated, as Harry professed that he realized she was his soulmate in Botswana, which is on the same continent as South Africa, according to Insider and as dramatized in the Lifetime original film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance in which Harry’s mother, the late Diana Spencer, appears to him as a big jungle cat.

“It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it's why so much of my work is based there. Because, despite continued hardship, there are people across Africa who embody Mandela's spirit and ideals — building on the progress he helped make possible," Harry said.

Nelson Mandela would be proud of you, Harry, even if your own Dad isn’t. But don’t worry about him. He’s not a humanitarian like you.