With the The Queen’s Platinum Jubbly Central Weekend (June 2) fast approaching, you might be experiencing tunnel vision. That’s all fine and well. Keep your eyes on the prize and mitts on the pudding, of course, but I hope you’re not too busy to honor another long-reigning royal: the girl reading this. I want to be the first to wish you a Happy Women’s History Month, princess.

Luckily, Lilibet Sr.’s American contingency, Meghan and Harry Markle, are coming out of retirement to honor queens everywhere, even Camilla the queen consort (implicitly), with a new Archewell Foundation initiative:

As we cross into Women’s History Month, and ahead of International Women’s Day next week, Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.

Powerful words, to be sure, with unequivocal intent: Women. Must. Be. More. Equal. Soon. Representation. Next week. Ensure (the drink so women get more nutrients).

This vow aligns perfectly with the brand that the glamorous (but approachable!) couple has already built; their chief philanthropic concern is announcing things publicly. The amount of things they’ve announced this year alone is ambitious and staggering, to say nothing of the amount of things they’ve actually gotten around to doing. They’ll get to it, I’m sure. Sometimes the process is the process.

Archewell will spend the month of March awarding grants to the National Women’s Law Center, the 19, and Smart Works, all non-profit organizations that benefit law, media, and employment opportunities that benefit women, poor communities, and LGBTQ people.

But the second April 1 hits, it’s back to Jubbly preparation. But as long as it’s still March, I’m going to allow you to speak here now without interruption:

That was for you, queen.