Hailey Bieber: She and Justin Have "Literally Never Been so Obsessed with Each Other"

I have long believed that famous Christians Justin and Hailey Bieber despise each other. But Mrs. Bieber has gone on the record multiple times to clarify that they are actually so in love you wouldn’t even beliebe it. You might think that being married to someone whose actions force you to clarify that he does in fact love you would make you reflect on your choice of partner, but that is not the case.

Naturally, Hailey went on Demi Lovato’s podcast to once again let us know that all those times we’ve seen Justin yell at her or slam a car door in her face were not representative of their relationship. She also said that she gets her fashion inspiration from “old actresses and what they were wearing in the airport,” but that’s neither here nor there.

“There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her,’” the former Hillsong devotee told Lovato. “It’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”

Hailey doubled down, saying, “the truth is that we’ve literally never been so obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together.” As if that is not the whole point of having an enemy, but I digress.

I will give Hailey this round, as she gave a very good performance as someone who is in a loving relationship with Justin Bieber. I believe that she believes that, and that’s what good acting is.

So the question remains: Do Justin and Hailey Bieber hate each other? She herself told Lovato, “I believe that everything comes out in the wash… I just believe everything does eventually come to light.” So do I, Hailey. So do I.