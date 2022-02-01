Hailey Bieber: Justin and I Are Similar but Also Opposites

There comes a time in every young woman’s life when she is forced to make her next move. She might break up with her long-term partner, or move across the country, or decide that what would actually make her feel fulfilled is going to grad school. We’ve all faced these decisions, and they help us clarify who we are and what we want. Hailey Bieber is going through this transitional period right now, as she navigates the perilous transition from model/YouTube host to launching her own skincare brand.

Bieber talked to the Wall Street Journal Magazine about this momentous period of her career, peppering her speech with her signature witticisms and bursting with that natural charisma we’ve come to expect from her.

Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode (which is her middle name), is launching this year, but no one really knows when. “My role in the brand is the Creative of Everything, putting together the packaging and the colors and the aesthetic,” the model said. CEOs are over — we are living in the era of the COE.

But who cares about a skincare line that doesn’t actually exist yet? What about the most important part of any woman’s life — her more famous husband? Well, Bieber does not want to talk about Justin Bieber. “It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context,” she said, probably referring to all the times she has gone on the record to say that being married to Justin is incredibly difficult. “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.” While I am certainly guilty of doing this exact thing, “disgusting” feels a little harsh. I am also a COE, Hailey.

The entrepreneur did have one thing to say about her husband, though. “When it comes to style and taste in music, there is a lot of similar taste there but there is also a lot of opposite… which I think is cool,” Bieber said. It absolutely is.

Bieber’s profiler, Lane Florsheim, did manage to get one newsy quote out of her, about how she’s not ready to have a baby just yet. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” Bieber said. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

That is a really good point. But if I have learned one thing from movies about women who are trying to have it all, owning a business is basically a different kind of motherhood. So congratulations to Bieber on her forthcoming bundle of joy, I hope it’s born with a healthy profit margin and high consumer interest.