Gwyneth Paltrow to Nepo Babies: Don't Let Nepotism Limit Your Dreams

The children of Hollywood nepotism — our Jack Quaids, our Sofia Coppolas — who will speak for them? Their parents and grandparents yes, but who else? For too long they have suffered without a leader; a clear voice to guide and inspire them. Someone to say, “hello babies, I am your mama.” That changed today when one brave woman, indeed a child of nepotism herself, chatted with Hailey Bieber, indeed a child of nepotism herself, for an episode of Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom? That brave woman (yes we are moving on from Who’s in My Bathroom? without acknowledging it) is: Gwyneth Paltrow.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow said. True facts, mama. “However,” — uh huh, yes, do go on — “I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

NOOOOOOOO! Why do you have to be twice as good????? “Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’” OMG nooooo those people seem so mean to you based on literally nothing!

What does a child of nepotism do to combat those who might want to point out in a negative way that they are only there because of their dad or mom, even though they (the nepo baby) are working twice as hard and are in fact twice as good? Well, it “shouldn’t limit” their dreams, Paltrow said. And I agree. “Nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make.”

It’s so true. And the proof is in the pudding — Hailey Bieber is certainly trying twice as hard as I ever would in hosting a YouTube talk show in a custom-built bathroom set sponsored by Pottery Barn.

So good luck, nepo babies. I promise I won’t look up who your dad is. Doesn’t matter to me. We’re all gonna die soon. Please tell Maya Hawke I say hello.