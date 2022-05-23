Gwyneth Paltrow: Forget the Patriarchy, There's Room for Every Woman to Have a Lifestyle Brand

“Poosh.”

“Poosh.”

“Poosh.”

“Poosh.”

What I’m imagining here is the scene in Dead Poet’s Society where they stand on the chairs, but it could also be the “I am Spartacus!” scene from Spartacus if you prefer.

“Poosh.”

“Poosh.”

We’re all saying Poosh, and that’s because we’re all Poosh … together! Or at least — we could be.

Poosh, as you know, is Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website that also offers an online store and wellness festival. Quite similar in concept, I think you’d agree, to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, a lifestyle website that also offers an online store and wellness festival. And in an Instagram Story Q&A on Saturday, May 21, a fan asked Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow the question we’ve all had on our minds now for quite some time: “Are you upset that Poosh copied you?”

OMG — my eyes are bulging out of my face — Gwyneth, are you? Gwyneth? I’m barely holding in a scream. Gwyneth … are you UPSET!!! ABOUT POOSH!!!!!!!

OHH my god, okay, she isn’t, though. “This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bullshit,” she wrote, “there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams.”

Poosh! Poosh! Poosh! “I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from,” Gwyneth continued. “Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER.”

Poosh! Poosh! #KRAVISFOREVER!

Ladies, it’s time to strap on your Poosh boots and get building. As Gwyneth said, there’s room enough in this big ol’ wellness sky for every woman to have a vanity brand that deceptively markets various health-like scams to its gullible public of rich people or just people who are bad with the modest amount of money they do have. You just gotta find a sound with two O’s in it that nobody has taken yet. And that part is actually harder than it seems. Droom, Voom, and Yoom are already taken, for example. So. Good luck!