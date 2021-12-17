Guests Asked to Be Vaccinated for RFK Jr. Holiday Party

Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — son of the former presidential candidate and one of the most high-profile anti-vaxx advocates in the country — vaccinated? He wouldn’t say when he spoke to Gawker late last month, but guests invited to a holiday party at his home were asked to have gotten the jab or a recent Covid test, according to an item in Politico Playbook this morning:

When reached for comment by Lippman, Kennedy blamed the request on his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines. Kennedy claimed ignorance of the invite until the day of the party, which reportedly was held for Hines’ “entertainment industry friends.” He assured Playbook that, at the very least, they hadn’t verified their guests’ vaccination or testing status upon arrival.

“I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy said. A tipster told Gawker recently that the boss in question is, in fact, vaccinated. So has Kennedy joined his wife in getting the jab? Let us know at tips@gawker.com.